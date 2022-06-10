10.06.2022 10:03:17

DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2022 / 10:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nigel
Last name(s): Seabridge

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Executive Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI
213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.1525 EUR 25000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.1525 EUR 25000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


10.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75769  10.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1372859&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shs 0,17 -6,11% MBH Corporation PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX schwächer -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag in Rot. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen