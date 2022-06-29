Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 09:08:53

DGAP-DD: MBH Corporation Plc english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.06.2022 / 09:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Callum
Last name(s): Laing

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBH Corporation Plc

b) LEI
213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: GB00BF1GH114

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.125 EUR 25000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.125 EUR 25000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/06/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


29.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MBH Corporation Plc
Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
SW18 3SX London
United Kingdom
Internet: https://www.mbhcorporation.com/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76479  29.06.2022 



