DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.07.2022 / 11:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Remco Last name(s): Westermann Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Ordinary A Shares ISIN: MT0000580101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



22.7300 SEK 2363.92 SEK



22.7500 SEK 28710.50 SEK



22.7600 SEK 2435.32 SEK



22.7700 SEK 1958.22 SEK



22.8000 SEK 22800.00 SEK



22.8000 SEK 5403.60 SEK



22.8100 SEK 8120.36 SEK



22.9000 SEK 33960.70 SEK



22.9100 SEK 52509.72 SEK



23.0000 SEK 2852.00 SEK



23.0000 SEK 575.00 SEK



23.0000 SEK 1449.00 SEK



23.0000 SEK 65803.00 SEK



22.4600 SEK 359.36 SEK



22.4900 SEK 28719.73 SEK



22.5000 SEK 6480.00 SEK



22.5100 SEK 247.61 SEK



22.5200 SEK 292.76 SEK



22.5200 SEK 5112.04 SEK



22.5200 SEK 4436.44 SEK



22.6400 SEK 52502.16 SEK



22.7500 SEK 11670.75 SEK



22.8500 SEK 17068.95 SEK



23.0000 SEK 101016.00 SEK





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



22.8424 SEK 456847.1400 SEK





e) Date of the transaction

05/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Nasdaq First North Sweden MIC: FNSE





