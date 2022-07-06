Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.07.2022 11:49:05

DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.07.2022 / 11:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Ordinary A Shares ISIN: MT0000580101

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































Price(s) Volume(s)
22.7300 SEK 2363.92 SEK
22.7500 SEK 28710.50 SEK
22.7600 SEK 2435.32 SEK
22.7700 SEK 1958.22 SEK
22.8000 SEK 22800.00 SEK
22.8000 SEK 5403.60 SEK
22.8100 SEK 8120.36 SEK
22.9000 SEK 33960.70 SEK
22.9100 SEK 52509.72 SEK
23.0000 SEK 2852.00 SEK
23.0000 SEK 575.00 SEK
23.0000 SEK 1449.00 SEK
23.0000 SEK 65803.00 SEK
22.4600 SEK 359.36 SEK
22.4900 SEK 28719.73 SEK
22.5000 SEK 6480.00 SEK
22.5100 SEK 247.61 SEK
22.5200 SEK 292.76 SEK
22.5200 SEK 5112.04 SEK
22.5200 SEK 4436.44 SEK
22.6400 SEK 52502.16 SEK
22.7500 SEK 11670.75 SEK
22.8500 SEK 17068.95 SEK
23.0000 SEK 101016.00 SEK

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.8424 SEK 456847.1400 SEK

e) Date of the transaction
05/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Nasdaq First North Sweden
MIC: FNSE


06.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76671  06.07.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1392073&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Media and Games Invest plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten