DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.07.2022 / 09:55

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Remco Last name(s): Westermann Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI

391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: MT0000580101





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.08 EUR 8320.00 EUR



2.06 EUR 4908.98 EUR



2.06 EUR 3090.00 EUR



2.07 EUR 2070.00 EUR



2.07 EUR 242.19 EUR



2.11 EUR 8440.00 EUR



2.10 EUR 10500.00 EUR



2.13 EUR 12354.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.0977 EUR 49925.1700 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurter Börse (Xetra) MIC: XETR





