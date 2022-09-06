Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 09:51:08

DGAP-DD: Media and Games Invest SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2022 / 09:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Bodhivas GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Remco
Last name(s): Westermann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Ordinary A Shares ISIN: MT0000580101, Symbol:M8G

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.97 EUR 19700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.9700 EUR 19700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest SE
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Internet: www.mgi.group



 
