DGAP-DD: Mercedes-Benz Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Britta
Last name(s): Seeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mercedes-Benz Group AG

b) LEI
529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares due to a phantom share program of Mercedes-Benz Group AG amounting up to max. EUR 177,427.69.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
25/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com



 
