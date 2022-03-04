DGAP-DD: Mercedes-Benz Group AG english

04.03.2022 10:58:52

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2022 / 10:57
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Elizabeth
Last name(s): Centoni

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Amendment of share price and place of transaction.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

529900R27DL06UVNT076 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007100000

Acquisition

70.46 EUR 27479.40 EUR

70.4600 EUR 27479.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/02/2022; UTC-8

Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com



 
