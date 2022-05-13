13.05.2022 15:23:49

DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 15:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Belén
Last name(s): Garijo Lopez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Merck KGaA

b) LEI
529900OAREIS0MOPTW25 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006599905

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
159.963233 EUR 239944.85 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
159.963233 EUR 239944.85 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Merck KGaA
Frankfurter Str. 250
64293 Darmstadt
Germany
Internet: https://www.merckgroup.com/de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75063  13.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352475&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Merck KGaAmehr Nachrichten