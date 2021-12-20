DGAP-DD: METRO AG english

20.12.2021 11:49:04

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.12.2021 / 11:48
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Greubel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
METRO AG

b) LEI
5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
9.10 EUR 9837.10 EUR
9.10 EUR 15815.80 EUR
9.10 EUR 65347.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.10 EUR 91000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de



 
