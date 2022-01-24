DGAP-DD: Mister Spex SE english

24.01.2022 17:49:52

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.01.2022 / 17:49
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ABACON Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Krauss
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.56 EUR 23617.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.56 EUR 23617.08 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de



 
