DGAP-DD: Mister Spex SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.05.2022 / 18:05

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Tobias Last name(s): Krauss Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mister Spex SE

b) LEI

391200SBGUML8UFGNW39

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



4.8486 EUR 157094.64 EUR



5.098267 EUR 101965.34 EUR



5.0582 EUR 19772.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4.9518 EUR 278832.48 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





