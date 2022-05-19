DGAP-DD: Mister Spex SE english

19.05.2022 18:05:50

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2022 / 18:05
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ABACON CAPITAL GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Krauss
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
4.8486 EUR 157094.64 EUR
5.098267 EUR 101965.34 EUR
5.0582 EUR 19772.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.9518 EUR 278832.48 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Greifswalder Str. 156
10409 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de



 
