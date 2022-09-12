Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 17:10:51

DGAP-DD: MLP SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2022 / 17:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lütke-Bornefeld

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MLP SE

b) LEI
529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569908

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
5.25 EUR 677.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 8216.25 EUR
5.25 EUR 1034.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.25 EUR 9927.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78025  12.09.2022 CET/CEST



