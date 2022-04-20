DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.04.2022 / 15:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Malte Last name(s): Peters





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MorphoSys AG

b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006632003





b) Nature of the transaction

Allocation of 1,070 shares as part of his remuneration as member of the Managing Board (Performance Share Plan 2018) (issuer's own shares)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

20/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





