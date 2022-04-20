+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 15:00:51

DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.04.2022 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Malte
Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction


Allocation of 1,070 shares as part of his remuneration as member of the Managing Board (Performance Share Plan 2018) (issuer's own shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74371  20.04.2022 



