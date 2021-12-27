+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
27.12.2021 09:00:45

DGAP-DD: Mountain Alliance AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
4.86 EUR 2342.52 EUR
4.88 EUR 2527.84 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.8704 EUR 4870.3600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/12/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETB


27.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71802  27.12.2021 



Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mountain Alliance AG 4,72 0,43% Mountain Alliance AG

