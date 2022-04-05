DGAP-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG english

05.04.2022 13:23:04

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.04.2022 / 13:22
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Kameritsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of MTU shares with a holding period of 4 years (in fulfillment of a contractual investment obligation as part of the long-term incentive)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
209.496903 EUR 296228.62 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
209.496903 EUR 296228.62 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de



 
