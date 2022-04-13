|
13.04.2022 16:00:59
DGAP-DD: Multitude SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Multitude SE
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74289 13.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Multitude SE (ex Ferratum Oyj)mehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|DGAP-AFR: Multitude SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|DGAP-AFR: Multitude SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE english (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
13.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Multitude SE deutsch (EQS Group)