DGAP-DD: Multitude SE english





13.04.2022 / 16:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Mr. First name: Jorma Last name(s): Jokela





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Multitude SE

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: FI4000106299





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



3.625 EUR 11719.625 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



3.6250 EUR 11719.6250 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETA





