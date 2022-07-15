DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.07.2022 / 15:36

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Patxi Last name(s): Landa Esparza





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE

b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



ISIN: DE000A31C3G1





b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 17,705 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

12/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





