15.07.2022 15:37:45

DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2022 / 15:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patxi
Last name(s): Landa Esparza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A31C3G1

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 17,705 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
12/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76913  15.07.2022 



