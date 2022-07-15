Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 16:27:19

DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2022 / 16:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A31C3G1

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 487,599 subscription rights (entitling to subscribe for 99,510 shares) as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
13/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76919  15.07.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399295&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

