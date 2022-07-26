Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 11:07:01

DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2022 / 11:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: José Luis
Last name(s): Blanco Diéguez

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares through exercise of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.90 EUR 32426.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.90 EUR 32426.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77081  26.07.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406063&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nordex AGmehr Nachrichten