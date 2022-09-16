Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.09.2022 19:18:54

DGAP-DD: Nordex SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.09.2022 / 19:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction


Merger of momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH into momentum Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft is the retiring company.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.80 EUR 1366221.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.80 EUR 1366221.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




78249  16.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444735&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

