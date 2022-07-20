Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 18:08:18

DGAP-DD: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2022 / 18:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr
First name: Martin Navid
Last name(s): Siddiqui

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

b) LEI
529900Y3K1U2XX4HGM05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN371

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
30.20 EUR 5013.20 EUR
30.40 EUR 4073.69 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
30.2893 EUR 9086.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETB


20.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com



 
