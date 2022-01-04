+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
04.01.2022 18:04:42

DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2022 / 18:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klemens
Last name(s): Hallmann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PANTAFLIX AG

b) LEI
529900HQULSBCELVUD31 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.70 EUR 7927200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.70 EUR 7927200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


04.01.2022
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PANTAFLIX AG
Holzstraße 30
80469 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.pantaflixgroup.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




71871  04.01.2022 



