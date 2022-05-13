DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english

13.05.2022 12:36:48

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glaser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA AG

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
12.88 EUR 25760.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.88 EUR 25760.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


