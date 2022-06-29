DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.06.2022 / 13:52

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Wels





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PATRIZIA AG

b) LEI

5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



11.96 EUR 6470.36 EUR



11.98 EUR 610.98 EUR



12.02 EUR 2404.00 EUR



12.00 EUR 1932.00 EUR



12.02 EUR 2404.00 EUR



12.04 EUR 1011.36 EUR



12.04 EUR 2022.72 EUR



12.02 EUR 2404.00 EUR



12.04 EUR 2408.00 EUR



12.04 EUR 1878.24 EUR



12.04 EUR 15965.04 EUR



12.00 EUR 3432.00 EUR



12.02 EUR 2404.00 EUR



12.04 EUR 3804.64 EUR



12.06 EUR 3027.06 EUR



12.06 EUR 2412.00 EUR



12.06 EUR 180.90 EUR



12.06 EUR 3232.08 EUR



12.06 EUR 6066.18 EUR



12.06 EUR 2412.00 EUR



12.06 EUR 482.40 EUR



12.06 EUR 1398.96 EUR



12.06 EUR 5571.72 EUR



12.06 EUR 2267.28 EUR



12.06 EUR 2267.28 EUR



12.06 EUR 1121.58 EUR



12.08 EUR 2379.76 EUR



12.08 EUR 1002.64 EUR



12.08 EUR 1002.64 EUR



12.08 EUR 2379.76 EUR



12.08 EUR 4542.08 EUR



12.08 EUR 3889.76 EUR



12.08 EUR 652.32 EUR



12.08 EUR 906.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



12.04 EUR 96345.74 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





