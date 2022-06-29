Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.06.2022 13:52:54

DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.06.2022 / 13:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wels

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA AG

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






































































Price(s) Volume(s)
11.96 EUR 6470.36 EUR
11.98 EUR 610.98 EUR
12.02 EUR 2404.00 EUR
12.00 EUR 1932.00 EUR
12.02 EUR 2404.00 EUR
12.04 EUR 1011.36 EUR
12.04 EUR 2022.72 EUR
12.02 EUR 2404.00 EUR
12.04 EUR 2408.00 EUR
12.04 EUR 1878.24 EUR
12.04 EUR 15965.04 EUR
12.00 EUR 3432.00 EUR
12.02 EUR 2404.00 EUR
12.04 EUR 3804.64 EUR
12.06 EUR 3027.06 EUR
12.06 EUR 2412.00 EUR
12.06 EUR 180.90 EUR
12.06 EUR 3232.08 EUR
12.06 EUR 6066.18 EUR
12.06 EUR 2412.00 EUR
12.06 EUR 482.40 EUR
12.06 EUR 1398.96 EUR
12.06 EUR 5571.72 EUR
12.06 EUR 2267.28 EUR
12.06 EUR 2267.28 EUR
12.06 EUR 1121.58 EUR
12.08 EUR 2379.76 EUR
12.08 EUR 1002.64 EUR
12.08 EUR 1002.64 EUR
12.08 EUR 2379.76 EUR
12.08 EUR 4542.08 EUR
12.08 EUR 3889.76 EUR
12.08 EUR 652.32 EUR
12.08 EUR 906.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.04 EUR 96345.74 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


29.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA AG
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76481  29.06.2022 



Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

