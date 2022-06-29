|
29.06.2022 13:52:54
DGAP-DD: PATRIZIA AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA AG
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76481 29.06.2022
