25.04.2022 11:31:19

DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.04.2022 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.1312 EUR 208180.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.1312 EUR 208180.53 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74403  25.04.2022 



