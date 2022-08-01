DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.08.2022 / 09:56
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction


Extension of the already published order from 27 May 2022 to purchase up to 150,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period from 30 May 2022 until 31 December 2022 at the latest at a maximum purchase price of EUR 28.00 per share; settlement order can be terminated with a notice period of 2 stock exchange trading days.

Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
29/07/2022; UTC+2

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com



 
