|
01.08.2022 09:58:53
DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PharmaSGP Holding SE
|Lochhamer Schlag 21
|82166 Gräfelfing
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://pharmasgp.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
77207 01.08.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PharmaSGPmehr Nachrichten
|
09:58
|DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english (EQS Group)
|
09:58
|DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
09:56
|DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE english (EQS Group)
|
09:56
|DGAP-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
21.07.22
|DGAP-News: PharmaSGP successfully secures financing of up to 160 million (EQS Group)
|
21.07.22
|DGAP-News: PharmaSGP sichert sich erfolgreich Finanzierungsrahmen von bis zu 160 Mio. Euro (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE successfully holds 2022 AGM (EQS Group)
|
15.06.22
|DGAP-News: PharmaSGP Holding SE hält erfolgreich ihre Hauptversammlung 2022 ab (EQS Group)