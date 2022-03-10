DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

10.03.2022 18:01:12

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2022 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marion
Last name(s): Helmes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
11.205 EUR 23687.37 EUR
11.200 EUR 8142.40 EUR
11.195 EUR 6470.71 EUR
11.210 EUR 908.01 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.2024257 EUR 39208.49 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com



 
