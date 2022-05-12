DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

12.05.2022 17:11:14

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 17:10
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Beaujean

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.336 EUR 698780.928 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.336 EUR 698780.928 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Direct trading Société Générale
MIC: XSGA


Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com



 
