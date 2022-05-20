DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

20.05.2022 09:16:05

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christine
Last name(s): Scheffler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.245 EUR 102450.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.245 EUR 102450.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com



 
