DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.05.2022 / 12:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Link





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000PSM7770





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



9.828 EUR 29.48 EUR



9.83 EUR 2998.15 EUR



9.832 EUR 7216.69 EUR



9.834 EUR 18025.72 EUR



9.836 EUR 18737.58 EUR



9.838 EUR 22883.19 EUR



9.84 EUR 32885.28 EUR



9.842 EUR 26602.93 EUR



9.844 EUR 31668.15 EUR



9.846 EUR 35760.67 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



9.840392 EUR 196807.84 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

23/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





