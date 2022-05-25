+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 12:07:05

DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2022 / 12:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Link

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
9.828 EUR 29.48 EUR
9.83 EUR 2998.15 EUR
9.832 EUR 7216.69 EUR
9.834 EUR 18025.72 EUR
9.836 EUR 18737.58 EUR
9.838 EUR 22883.19 EUR
9.84 EUR 32885.28 EUR
9.842 EUR 26602.93 EUR
9.844 EUR 31668.15 EUR
9.846 EUR 35760.67 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.840392 EUR 196807.84 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75367  25.05.2022 



