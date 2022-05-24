+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 11:57:22

DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.05.2022 / 11:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Trippel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
31.00 EUR 31000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.0000 EUR 31000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de



 
