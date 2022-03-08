DGAP-DD: PUMA SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.03.2022 / 09:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Bjørn Last name(s): Gulden





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PUMA SE

b) LEI

529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006969603





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



63.860 EUR 25671.72 EUR



63.880 EUR 21846.96 EUR



63.900 EUR 22365.00 EUR



63.920 EUR 39502.56 EUR



63.940 EUR 32865.16 EUR



63.960 EUR 42917.16 EUR



63.980 EUR 72489.34 EUR



64.000 EUR 47552.00 EUR



64.020 EUR 84442.38 EUR



64.040 EUR 25295.80 EUR



64.060 EUR 25495.88 EUR



64.080 EUR 14482.08 EUR



64.100 EUR 56984.90 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



63.9888675 EUR 511910.94 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XFRA





