DGAP-DD: PUMA SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2022 / 09:27
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Bjørn
Last name(s): Gulden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























Price(s) Volume(s)
63.860 EUR 25671.72 EUR
63.880 EUR 21846.96 EUR
63.900 EUR 22365.00 EUR
63.920 EUR 39502.56 EUR
63.940 EUR 32865.16 EUR
63.960 EUR 42917.16 EUR
63.980 EUR 72489.34 EUR
64.000 EUR 47552.00 EUR
64.020 EUR 84442.38 EUR
64.040 EUR 25295.80 EUR
64.060 EUR 25495.88 EUR
64.080 EUR 14482.08 EUR
64.100 EUR 56984.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
63.9888675 EUR 511910.94 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
