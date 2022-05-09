DGAP-DD: PUMA SE english

09.05.2022 10:27:43

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Bjørn
Last name(s): Gulden

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























Price(s) Volume(s)
65.680 EUR 11165.60 EUR
65.700 EUR 46778.40 EUR
65.720 EUR 65982.88 EUR
65.740 EUR 68698.30 EUR
65.760 EUR 44914.08 EUR
65.780 EUR 31705.96 EUR
65.800 EUR 54416.60 EUR
65.820 EUR 58843.08 EUR
65.840 EUR 26204.32 EUR
65.860 EUR 76002.44 EUR
65.880 EUR 26088.48 EUR
65.900 EUR 15486.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
65.78583 EUR 526286.64 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XFRA


