|
09.05.2022 10:27:43
DGAP-DD: PUMA SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
74755 09.05.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PUMA SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10:27
|DGAP-DD: PUMA SE english (EQS Group)
|
10:27
|DGAP-DD: PUMA SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
06.05.22
|DGAP-PVR: PUMA SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
06.05.22
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Adidas nach Jahreszielsenkung unter Druck - Auch Puma schwach (dpa-AFX)
|
03.05.22
|ANALYSE: Credit Suisse wechselt Präferenz und setzt auf Puma statt auf Adidas (dpa-AFX)
|
03.05.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Puma auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 86 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
29.04.22