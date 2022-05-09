DGAP-DD: PUMA SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.05.2022 / 10:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Bjørn Last name(s): Gulden





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PUMA SE

b) LEI

529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006969603





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



65.680 EUR 11165.60 EUR



65.700 EUR 46778.40 EUR



65.720 EUR 65982.88 EUR



65.740 EUR 68698.30 EUR



65.760 EUR 44914.08 EUR



65.780 EUR 31705.96 EUR



65.800 EUR 54416.60 EUR



65.820 EUR 58843.08 EUR



65.840 EUR 26204.32 EUR



65.860 EUR 76002.44 EUR



65.880 EUR 26088.48 EUR



65.900 EUR 15486.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



65.78583 EUR 526286.64 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XFRA





