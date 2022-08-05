DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.08.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Manfred Last name(s): Bender





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PVA TePla AG

b) LEI

5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007461006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



21.96 EUR 4523.76 EUR



21.98 EUR 22881.18 EUR



21.98 EUR 1780.38 EUR



21.98 EUR 3209.08 EUR



21.98 EUR 3362.94 EUR



21.98 EUR 3362.94 EUR



21.98 EUR 549.50 EUR



21.98 EUR 7033.60 EUR



21.98 EUR 3362.94 EUR



21.98 EUR 2198.00 EUR



21.98 EUR 8616.16 EUR



21.98 EUR 241.78 EUR



21.98 EUR 857.22 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



21.9785 EUR 61979.4800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETR MIC: XETR





05.08.2022 CET/CEST

