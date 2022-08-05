Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.08.2022 13:00:56

DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.08.2022 / 12:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Bender

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























Price(s) Volume(s)
21.96 EUR 4523.76 EUR
21.98 EUR 22881.18 EUR
21.98 EUR 1780.38 EUR
21.98 EUR 3209.08 EUR
21.98 EUR 3362.94 EUR
21.98 EUR 3362.94 EUR
21.98 EUR 549.50 EUR
21.98 EUR 7033.60 EUR
21.98 EUR 3362.94 EUR
21.98 EUR 2198.00 EUR
21.98 EUR 8616.16 EUR
21.98 EUR 241.78 EUR
21.98 EUR 857.22 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.9785 EUR 61979.4800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETR
MIC: XETR


05.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77269  05.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1414513&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Nachrichten