31.03.2022 18:49:44

DGAP-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2022 / 18:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jürgen Franz
Last name(s): Opitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
87.30 EUR 13095.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
87.30 EUR 13095.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


31.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73921  31.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317379&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AGmehr Nachrichten