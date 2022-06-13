DGAP-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG english

13.06.2022 18:00:56

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.06.2022 / 18:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jürgen Franz
Last name(s): Opitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction


Donation of 550 shares of Pyrum Innovations AG to Elke Marlis Opitz

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/06/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net



 
