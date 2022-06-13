DGAP-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.06.2022 / 18:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Elke Marlis Last name(s): Opitz





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Franz Last name(s): Opitz Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI

39120067WWD5WF229E72

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



66.00 EUR 16500.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



66.00 EUR 16500.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/06/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Munich Stock Exchange MIC: XMUN





