DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Elizabeth E.
Last name(s): Tallett

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction




Exercise of 1,563 QIAGEN Stock Options by the means of 'cashless exercise' (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.) Expiration date of underlying Stock Options: February 28, 2022.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.5900 USD 24367.1700 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.5900 USD 24367.1700 USD

e) Date of the transaction
29/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com



 
