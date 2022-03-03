DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

03.03.2022 22:05:53

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thierry
Last name(s): Bernard

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction




Release of 27,700 Performance and Restricted Stock Units based on grant made on February 28, 2017 and February 28, 2020. Exercise Price: $0. Closing Price on February 28, 2022: $49.69. Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 15,471 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Share are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs based on share price on vesting date). Grant of 110,000 Performance Stock Units on February 28, 2022. Addition of 99,704 Performance Stock Units due to overachievement of goals.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
28/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com



 
