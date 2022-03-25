DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

25.03.2022 22:03:32

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Elaine R.
Last name(s): Mardis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
45.6387 USD 228330.7500 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
45.6387 USD 228330.7500 USD

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS


Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com



 
