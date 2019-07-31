|
31.07.2019 18:27:40
DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Quirin Privatbank AG
|Kurfürstendamm 119
|10711 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.quirinprivatbank.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
52939 31.07.2019
Nachrichten zu Quirin Privatbank AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:38
|DGAP-Adhoc: Quirin Privatbank AG: (EQS Group)
|
18:27
|DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG english (EQS Group)
|
18:27
|DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18:22
|DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
18:22
|DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.07.19
|DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.07.19
|DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG deutsch (EQS Group)