DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.07.2019 / 18:26

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Karl Matthäus Last name(s): Schmidt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Quirin Privatbank AG

b) LEI

5299004IU009FT2HTS78

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005202303





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.70 EUR 408000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-07-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





