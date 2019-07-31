DGAP-DD: Quirin Privatbank AG english

31.07.2019 18:27:40

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.07.2019 / 18:26
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Karl Matthäus
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Quirin Privatbank AG

b) LEI
5299004IU009FT2HTS78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005202303

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.70 EUR 408000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-29; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Quirin Privatbank AG
Kurfürstendamm 119
10711 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.quirinprivatbank.de



 
