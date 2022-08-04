DGAP-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.08.2022 / 15:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Schmitt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RCM Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI

529900CIUYJHJL6TU820

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.0600 EUR 27585.46 EUR



2.0600 EUR 72100.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.0600 EUR 99685.4600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - FREIVERKEHR MIC: XFRA





