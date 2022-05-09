DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english

09.05.2022 17:08:02

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 17:07
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jutta
Last name(s): Roosen-Grillo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Grillo
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
205.00 EUR 307500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
205.00 EUR 307500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
