Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.09.2022 15:52:01

DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.09.2022 / 15:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Jutta
Last name(s): Roosen-Grillo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Grillo
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
149.35 EUR 37337.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
149.3500 EUR 37337.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77827  05.09.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1434617&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten