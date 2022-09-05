DGAP-DD: Rheinmetall AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.09.2022 / 15:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Jutta Last name(s): Roosen-Grillo





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Grillo Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007030009





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



149.35 EUR 37337.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



149.3500 EUR 37337.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

05.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





