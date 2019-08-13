|
13.08.2019 09:10:53
DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|81667 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ringmetall.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
53197 13.08.2019
Nachrichten zu Ringmetall (ex HPI)mehr Nachrichten
|
09:10
|DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
09:10
|DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
09.08.19
|DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
09.08.19
|DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
07.08.19
|DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
07.08.19
|DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
01.08.19
|DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
01.08.19
|DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)