DGAP-DD: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.08.2019 / 09:10

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Blue Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Konstantin Last name(s): Winterstein Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006001902





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.59 EUR 862.47 EUR



2.64 EUR 7912.08 EUR



2.65 EUR 4425.50 EUR



2.63 EUR 865.27 EUR



2.65 EUR 5753.15 EUR



2.63 EUR 736.40 EUR



2.64 EUR 5794.80 EUR



2.65 EUR 66.25 EUR



2.63 EUR 1209.80 EUR



2.64 EUR 446.16 EUR



2.65 EUR 3741.80 EUR



2.65 EUR 895.70 EUR



2.65 EUR 320.65 EUR



2.65 EUR 466.40 EUR



2.65 EUR 458.45 EUR



2.65 EUR 4854.80 EUR



2.68 EUR 5360.00 EUR



2.70 EUR 8100.00 EUR



2.70 EUR 861.30 EUR



2.70 EUR 2700.00 EUR



2.70 EUR 2700.00 EUR



2.70 EUR 540.00 EUR



2.70 EUR 2160.00 EUR



2.70 EUR 5381.10 EUR



2.75 EUR 2670.25 EUR



2.79 EUR 80.91 EUR



2.79 EUR 19.53 EUR



2.75 EUR 2750.00 EUR



2.78 EUR 11120.00 EUR



2.79 EUR 2790.00 EUR



2.79 EUR 2790.00 EUR



2.79 EUR 2790.00 EUR



2.79 EUR 2790.00 EUR



2.79 EUR 2790.00 EUR



2.79 EUR 2354.76 EUR



2.79 EUR 435.24 EUR



2.74 EUR 2.74 EUR



2.74 EUR 1096.00 EUR



2.74 EUR 1641.26 EUR



2.78 EUR 1501.20 EUR



2.78 EUR 594.92 EUR



2.78 EUR 505.96 EUR



2.79 EUR 178.56 EUR



2.78 EUR 1053.62 EUR



2.79 EUR 12100.23 EUR



2.80 EUR 14795.20 EUR



2.75 EUR 10554.50 EUR



2.75 EUR 137.50 EUR



2.75 EUR 4215.75 EUR



2.75 EUR 420.75 EUR



2.75 EUR 4116.75 EUR



2.79 EUR 630.54 EUR



2.81 EUR 8.43 EUR



2.81 EUR 562.00 EUR



2.80 EUR 1400.00 EUR



2.80 EUR 1400.00 EUR



2.80 EUR 1400.00 EUR



2.80 EUR 1400.00 EUR



2.80 EUR 1400.00 EUR



2.80 EUR 697.20 EUR



2.80 EUR 702.80 EUR



2.77 EUR 1385.00 EUR



2.75 EUR 2200.00 EUR



2.75 EUR 286.00 EUR



2.75 EUR 2750.00 EUR



2.75 EUR 11000.00 EUR



2.75 EUR 11264.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.734 EUR 191393.68 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





