DGAP-DD: Ringmetall SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.09.2022 / 18:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Petri Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt) & Co. KG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Petri Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ringmetall SE

b) LEI

3912001LS9HMTYQODO63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5E55





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 1,803,072 shares by contribution to the company without compensation





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





