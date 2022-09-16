|
16.09.2022 18:28:53
DGAP-DD: Ringmetall SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
16.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ringmetall SE
|Innere Wiener Str. 9
|81667 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ringmetall.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
78245 16.09.2022 CET/CEST
