DGAP-DD: Rubean AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2022 / 20:14
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: BMK Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Bernd Martin
Last name(s): Krohn
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.95 EUR 10740.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com



 
