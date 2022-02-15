DGAP-DD: Rubean AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.02.2022 / 09:57

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: M2 Ventures GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Stefan Last name(s): Mittnik Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rubean AG

b) LEI

391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005120802





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.70 EUR 8700.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

14/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: FRAB





